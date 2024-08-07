Hall comes away with gold in men’s 400m final
Former South Carolina runner Quincy Hall etched his place in history Wednesday August 7, winning olympic gold in the men’s 400m final.
Hall finished with a time 43.40 seconds put him in the same realm as American legend Michael Johnson, as Hall passed Johnson’s 1996 olympic time of 43.44 seconds. With his performance Hall sits at five on the world record list and second on the olympic record list.
By earning the gold medal in Paris, Hall became the first Gamecock alum to win Olympic Gold in men’s track and field, since Otis Harris earned gold in 2004 as a member of the USA’s men's 4x400m team. Overall Hall is the fourth Gamecock to earn an Olympic medal in men’s track and field, joining Harris, Jason Richardson (2012) and Terrance Trammel (2000, 2004).
