GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Gamecocks softball to start season ranked

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina softball will start the 2020 season at No. 19 in the initial USA Today/NFCA Poll and No. 21 in the opening ESPN/USA Softball rankings, it was announced Tuesday. This marks the first time since 2004 the Gamecocks started seasons ranked in back-to-back years.

Carolina has been ranked in every poll since Feb. 20, 2018, a streak of 113 games that is set to continue Feb. 7 when the Gamecocks open the year with a doubleheader against North Dakota State and Southern Illinois that is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

According to the Coaches Poll, South Carolina is set to face 11 ranked foes including No. 1 Washington, No. 2 Alabama, No. 7 Florida, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Georgia, No. 17 Michigan, No. 18 Texas Tech, No. 20 James Madison and No. 23 Auburn. They will also face an additional three teams that received votes in the initial poll. Those three teams are Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Ohio State.

Other preseason poll positions for South Carolina include: No. 22 according to Softball America, No. 21 according to FloSoftball, and No. 20 based on D1 Softball's ranking.

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harris named ESPNW's player of the week. https://twitter.com/ESPN_WomenHoop/status/1221839781476421633?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks remain No. 1 team in the nation

South Carolina holds down the top spot once again in the latest AP Poll.

Chaunte'l Powell

Two Gamecocks named to Preseason All-American team

This is the 4th consecutive year that a Gamecock has earned Preseason All-America honors by Baseball America.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Dawn Staley speaks on the passing of Kobe Bryant. https://twitter.com/JoshHyberUSC/status/1221551735849865224?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Harris breaks assists record in Gamecocks' win over UGA

South Carolina cruised to an 88-53 win over Georgia.

University of South Carolina Athletics

BREAKING: Laker great Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash. https://twitter.com/abc7curt/status/1221517701987721216?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Commodores trying to stay confident after tying SEC losing streak

Vanderbilt has been dealt a tough hand this season and head coach Jerry Stackhouse said they'll navigate it as best they can.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks cruise past Commodores

South Carolina wins 90-64 and keeps Vanderbilt winless in the SEC

Chaunte'l Powell

Four-star safety receives offer to South Carolina. https://twitter.com/f0reignb0yfonzo/status/1221247902888222722?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Roy Williams passes Dean Smith in all-time wins. https://twitter.com/si_ncaabb/status/1221147487047688193?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell