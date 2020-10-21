Gamecocks Lead After Second Round at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. - South Carolina's women's golf team locked in on Tuesday, shooting a second round 7-under 281 to jump into first place at The Ally the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard found her groove early and finished the day with seven birdies on her way to a 6-under 66 and a tie for second place heading into the final round. It's the second lowest round of Roussin-Bouchard's career, only bested by her second 7-under 65 at the 2019 Windy City Collegiate Classic.

Senior Lois Kaye Go brought her A-game on Tuesday, sinking five birdies to secure a 1-under 71 and a tie for ninth place. Sophomore Mathilde Claisse also finished the day with a 1-under 71, she's tied for 19th heading into Wednesday's final round.

Freshman Paula Kirner finished strong with birdies on two of her final three holes to end the day with a 3-over 75 to move into a tie for 24th place, while senior Pimnipa Panthong got back into her flow and finished with a 1-over 73 to move up to a tie for 29th place.

The 7-under 281 is tied for the sixth-lowest second round score in program history, and Roussin-Bouchard's 66 is tied for both the third lowest second round score for any golfer in the team's history and the second lowest score for any individual round from a sophomore.

The Ally wraps up on Wednesday with a 9:30 a.m. ET shotgun start

2020 The Ally Leaderboard

1. South Carolina - 568 (-8)

2. Tennessee - 570 (-6)

3. LSU - 572 (-4)

4. Ole Miss - 575 (-1)

5. Auburn - 577 (+1)

6. Alabama - 579 (+3)

7. Florida - 581 (+5)

8. Georgia - 582 (+6)

9. Arkansas - 583 (+7)

10. Vanderbilt - 586 (+10)

11. Mississippi State - 592 (+16)

12. Kentucky - 596 (+20)

13. Texas A & M - 605 (+29)

14. Missouri - 606 (+30)

15. Southern Mississippi - 629 (+53)

Gamecock Leaderboard

T2. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - 137 (-7)

T9. Lois Kaye Go - 142 (-2)

T19. Mathilde Claisse - 145 (+1)

T24. Paula Kirner - 146 (+2)

T29. Pimnipa Panthong - 147 (+3)