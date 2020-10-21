SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Gamecocks Lead After Second Round at The Ally

University of South Carolina Athletics

WEST POINT, Miss. - South Carolina's women's golf team locked in on Tuesday, shooting a second round 7-under 281 to jump into first place at The Ally the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard found her groove early and finished the day with seven birdies on her way to a 6-under 66 and a tie for second place heading into the final round. It's the second lowest round of Roussin-Bouchard's career, only bested by her second 7-under 65 at the 2019 Windy City Collegiate Classic.

Senior Lois Kaye Go brought her A-game on Tuesday, sinking five birdies to secure a 1-under 71 and a tie for ninth place. Sophomore Mathilde Claisse also finished the day with a 1-under 71, she's tied for 19th heading into Wednesday's final round.

Freshman Paula Kirner finished strong with birdies on two of her final three holes to end the day with a 3-over 75 to move into a tie for 24th place, while senior Pimnipa Panthong got back into her flow and finished with a 1-over 73 to move up to a tie for 29th place.

The 7-under 281 is tied for the sixth-lowest second round score in program history, and Roussin-Bouchard's 66 is tied for both the third lowest second round score for any golfer in the team's history and the second lowest score for any individual round from a sophomore.

The Ally wraps up on Wednesday with a 9:30 a.m. ET shotgun start

2020 The Ally Leaderboard

1. South Carolina - 568 (-8)

2. Tennessee - 570 (-6)

3. LSU - 572 (-4)

4. Ole Miss - 575 (-1)

5. Auburn - 577 (+1)

6. Alabama - 579 (+3)

7. Florida - 581 (+5)

8. Georgia - 582 (+6)

9. Arkansas - 583 (+7)

10. Vanderbilt - 586 (+10)

11. Mississippi State - 592 (+16)

12. Kentucky - 596 (+20)

13. Texas A&M - 605 (+29)

14. Missouri - 606 (+30)

15. Southern Mississippi - 629 (+53)

Gamecock Leaderboard

T2. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - 137 (-7)

T9. Lois Kaye Go - 142 (-2)

T19. Mathilde Claisse - 145 (+1)

T24. Paula Kirner - 146 (+2)

T29. Pimnipa Panthong - 147 (+3)

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kai Kroeger Named to Freshman All-American Watch List

Kai Kroeger is one of three punters named to the first 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List.

University of South Carolina Athletics

College Football Programs Suffering Buyer's Remorse

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1318363851402956800?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's Outlook Heading Into LSU Week

https://twitter.com/glenwest21/status/1318201190484762625?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp's Postgame Accolades vs. Auburn

Will Muschamp gave out a number of accolades after the Gamecocks' 30-22 win upset of Auburn.

Chaunte'l Powell

Dodgers Overcome 3-1 Deficit And Are Headed To The World Series

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1318029607317233666?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Horn Named Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week

Horn is the fifth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week honors since 2004.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Jaycee Horn Had The Day Everyone Knew He Would

Jaycee Horn got his first and second career INT Saturday against Auburn and his coach as well as his teammates said it was only a matter of time.

Chaunte'l Powell

Shi Smith Celebrates TD Catch With Some Trash Talking

Chaunte'l Powell

Volleyball Opens Season With Road Sweep at Georgia

Kyla Manning made her debut in the Garnet and Black a memorable one, leading all attackers with 13 kills, and South Carolina's defense blocked back 14 balls.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SEC Alters Schedules

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1317269156899815424?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell