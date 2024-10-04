2025 Michael Clayton Talks His Recent Offer From South Carolina
2025 ATH talks his recent offer from the Gamecocks.
Three-star ATH Michael Clayton is currently commited to Rutgers, but Monday he recived an offers from South Caroloina and had this to say.
"They're very considerable but I am still committed to Rutgers, so I'm just taking my time with it all to think it all through,"said Clayton.
Clayton has been committed to Rutgers sine June adding to their 21st ranked 2025 recruiting class. The Rutgers commit is ranked as the 44th cornerback, 60th overall player in Georgia, and 517 nationally. Standing at 6-1 with nice frame at 170 pounds; Clayton is a prospect that can fly down the field reaching 21.57 mph during a game this season. He runs a 4.47 40 yard-dash with a 10.81 in the 100 meters. He also is capable leaper with a vertical of 31 inches.
To this point Clayton has not schduled an visit to Columbia. If he were to flip his committment to the Gamecocks, Clayton would be the second ATH along with Jaquel Holman. Currently the Gamecocks 2025 recruitng class is ranked 32nd overall behind Mississippi State and UCF.
