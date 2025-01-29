2026 4-Star WR Gordon Sellers Sets Official Visit to South Carolina

Gamecock Digest

South Carolina continues to make strides in the 2026 recruiting class, as 4-star wide receiver Gordon Sellers has locked in his official visit to Columbia. Sellers, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker from Charlotte, NC, will be on campus from June 6th to June 8th.

The Gamecocks have remained a strong contender in his recruitment, sitting in his final five schools, with three official visits scheduled. With his size, speed, and route-running ability, Sellers is one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2026 class.

South Carolina will look to make a lasting impression as they continue to build momentum in their 2026 recruiting efforts.

