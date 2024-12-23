2026 Top 10 Prospect, No. 1 IOL Pierre Dean Visits Gamecocks for Bowl Prep
South Carolina’s recruiting efforts are gaining momentum as the Gamecocks welcomed 2026 top 10 prospect and No. 1 interior offensive lineman (IOL) Pierre Dean to campus on December 22 for a visit during bowl preparations. Dean, a standout from Clemmons, NC, shared a photo with starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, captioned “🏠??👀”, sparking excitement among fans about the potential for a future connection with the Gamecocks.
Ranked No. 10 overall and the No. 1 IOL by ON3 Sports, Dean is one of the top recruits in the nation. While his class rankings have yet to be officially finalized, ON3 Sports and 247Sports typically rank around 32 players each year as 5-star recruits—prospects projected to be future NFL draft picks. If Dean continues to perform at a high level, he could earn a 5-star designation in the future. His current measurements, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, offer a more accurate reflection of his size than the outdated 6-foot-5, 305-pound listing from other sources.
Gamecocks Among Elite Finalists
Dean recently included South Carolina in his top eight schools, alongside powerhouse programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, and NC State. This list of contenders features some of the nation’s most successful programs, and the Gamecocks are working hard to make a strong impression.
Building for the Future
The Gamecocks are committed to strengthening their offensive line for the years ahead, and recruits like Dean are key to that vision. With his combination of size, athleticism, and potential, Dean could play a pivotal role in South Carolina’s future success in the trenches.
During his visit, Dean got a firsthand look at the Gamecocks’ bowl prep, met with coaches, and interacted with players like Sellers, all of which provided insight into what the program has to offer.
A Busy Recruiting Weekend
Dean’s visit is part of a busy recruiting weekend for South Carolina, with several high-profile prospects visiting campus. As the Gamecocks continue to build their 2026 class, these visits are crucial for strengthening relationships and showcasing the program’s vision for the future.
Fans will be watching closely as Dean’s recruitment progresses, and South Carolina is well-positioned to remain a strong contender in the race for one of the nation’s top prospects.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!