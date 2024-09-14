5-Star Recruits Jared Smith and Jared Curtis Attend South Carolina Game
In this story:
Auburn EDGE commit Jared Smith and Georgia quarterback commit Jared Curtis were spotted at the South Carolina Gamecocks' latest matchup. Both 5-star prospects in the 2025 class, Smith and Curtis are top talents committed to SEC rivals. Their visit to Williams-Brice Stadium adds intrigue to their recruitments, as fans speculate whether South Carolina could
The Gamecocks were major players in both recruitments but fell short. Now, South Carolina has the opportunity to upset No. 16 LSU at home in front of around 30 different four-star prospects.
