A Legacy in the Making: Memphys Garcia Earns Elite 11 Regional Invite
The Garcia name holds a special place in South Carolina football history, thanks to Stephen Garcia, the quarterback who led the Gamecocks to one of their most memorable victories a stunning upset over No. 1 Alabama in 2010. Now, his son, Memphys Garcia, is making his own waves in the football world.
Memphys, a class of 2026 quarterback from Lutz, Florida, recently earned a regional invite to compete in the prestigious Elite 11, an elite camp for the nation’s top high school quarterbacks. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds, Memphys has already drawn attention from college programs such as South Carolina, UCF, and USF, as noted on his 247Sports profile.
Stephen Garcia’s name is forever etched in Gamecock lore, where he threw for 6,753 yards, 528 completions, and 43 touchdowns—ranking third all-time in each category for the program. His grit and determination made him a fan favorite during his time in Columbia.
Stephen was also part of the Elite 11 in 2006, competing alongside notable players such as former NFL star and current NFL backup Tyrod Taylor. After Memphys’s invite was announced, Stephen shared a photo from his time at the camp on Twitter, reflecting on the journey and the exciting opportunity now before his son.
While following in a parent’s footsteps can come with pressure, Memphys is taking the first steps toward building a legacy of his own. Competing at the Elite 11 regional event is a significant milestone, offering him the chance to test his skills against some of the best young quarterbacks in the country.
Though his journey is just beginning, Memphys Garcia’s potential is clear. Whether he follows his father’s path to South Carolina or forges his own, it’s safe to say that Memphys has an exciting football future ahead of him.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!