Are the Gamecocks Leading for No. 1 Quarterback Jared Curtis in 2026?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are riding a wave of momentum in the recruiting world, especially at the quarterback position. Just a week after landing former five-star quarterback and Ohio State transfer Air Noland, there’s even more buzz surrounding South Carolina.
According to Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, if he had to make a prediction for the top quarterback in the 2026 class, five-star Jared Curtis, it would be South Carolina. This aligns with a prediction I (Fisher Brewer of Sports Illustrated) made months ago, right after Curtis decommitted from Georgia.
What’s Behind South Carolina’s Position for Curtis?
South Carolina made an immediate and compelling pitch to Curtis both on and off the field, offering a strong combination of NIL opportunities and a clear vision for his development. The Gamecocks presented a program where he could thrive not only as a player but also as a person, emphasizing their commitment to long-term success.
This pitch was significant enough that Curtis reopened his recruitment to hear what other schools had to offer. Since decommitting from Georgia, he’s remained in close contact with several top programs, including Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal, and Alabama. Notably, Oregon already has two four-star quarterbacks committed in their 2026 class, which could play into South Carolina’s favor.
The Long-Term QB Room Outlook
If Curtis commits to South Carolina, the Gamecocks’ quarterback room would boast incredible depth and talent. Here’s how the situation could play out:
- LaNorris Sellers, the current starting quarterback, is viewed as a potential Heisman contender. If Sellers continues to develop and leads South Carolina to a playoff appearance, it’s highly likely he declares for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season.
- If Sellers does leave, Air Noland would step into the QB1 role as a second-year Gamecock. With Noland’s five-star talent and an additional year in South Carolina’s system, he could be primed for a breakout season.
- In this scenario, Curtis would compete with Cutter Woods, a highly underrated prospect, for the QB2 spot. Curtis could redshirt during his first year to fully grasp the system, similar to how successful programs like Ohio State and Oklahoma have built quarterback pipelines in recent years.
- If Noland performs well in his first season as a starter, he could declare for the NFL Draft after the 2025 season, clearing the way for a Jared Curtis vs. Cutter Woods QB battle heading into 2026.
Alternatively, if Sellers stays for another year, the dynamic shifts. Noland could remain the backup, gaining valuable experience while Curtis redshirts and learns the system. In this case, by 2026, the Gamecocks could still have a pipeline with Curtis and Woods battling for the future starting job after Noland moves on.
Building a Quarterback Pipeline
Landing Curtis could mark the beginning of a consistent quarterback pipeline for South Carolina. Programs like Ohio State and Oklahoma have thrived with their ability to recruit, develop, and transition quarterbacks seamlessly from one era to the next. South Carolina could be positioning itself to do the same.
A commitment from Curtis would not only solidify South Carolina’s recruiting dominance but also set up the program for long-term success at the most important position on the field. The combination of Sellers, Noland, Woods, and potentially Curtis gives the Gamecocks one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the nation.
If Curtis joins the fold, it’s not just about landing a five-star recruit; it’s about setting the stage for South Carolina to become a powerhouse that consistently develops elite quarterbacks.
