Breaking: 2026 4-Star Safety J'Zavien Currence Commits to South Carolina Over Top Schools
South Carolina has landed a massive commitment from 2026 4-star safety J'Zavien Currence. The talented prospect chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee, among his impressive 35 offers. According to 247 Sports, Currence is ranked as the 89th best player in the 2026 class and holds the distinction of being the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina.
Standing at 6-2.5 and weighing 194 pounds, Currence, a cornerback from Rock Hill, SC, showcased his versatile skill set last season with notable stats on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he recorded 67 total tackles (32 solo, 35 assisted), 5 tackles for loss, and 5 interceptions. On offense, he accumulated 450 passing yards with 7 passing touchdowns to just 1 interception, rushed for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns, and caught 9 passes for 172 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.
Currence's commitment solidifies South Carolina’s recruiting class as they continue to build for the future.
