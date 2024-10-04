Breaking: 2026 Four-Star WR Jordon Gidron Commits to South Carolina.
The South Carolina Gamecocks continue their hot streak in the class of 2026, securing a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jordon Gidron. A standout from Ridgeview High School in Columbia, South Carolina, Gidron is ranked as the 7th-best wide receiver in his class, the top player at his position in South Carolina, and among the top 50 recruits nationally.
Gidron joins a growing list of talented prospects committed to the Gamecocks, including the nation's No. 1 linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., four-star edge rusher Keenan Britt, and three-star offensive lineman Anthony Baxter from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Despite a recent setback with the decommitment of four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, the 7th-best QB and No. 1 dual-threat in the 2026 class, who is now trending toward UCF, the Gamecocks remain active in their pursuit of top talent. South Carolina recently hosted five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, a Georgia commit and the No. 2 QB in the country, for a game visit. The Gamecocks have been recruiting Curtis for some time, even before Duckworth’s commitment, and they now hope to flip him from Georgia, similar to what happened with top prospect Dylan Raiola.
The addition of Jordon Gidron is a significant boost for South Carolina’s recruiting efforts, potentially serving as a strong selling point for Curtis and other top in-state prospects. This includes four-star defensive back J'Zavien Currence, tight end Jamel Howse, running back Jaylen McGill, offensive tackle Zyon Guiles, and others.
