Breaking: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis Decommits from Georgia — Is South Carolina Now the Team to Beat?
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 player in Tennessee and one of the top prospects in the country, has decommitted from Georgia, and South Carolina is making a strong case to land the elite signal caller. After a recent visit to Columbia for the Gamecocks' game against LSU, momentum is swinging toward Shane Beamer’s program, and many now see South Carolina as the frontrunner in Curtis’s recruitment.
Ranked as the No. 9 overall player and No. 3 quarterback by 247Sports, and No. 6 overall and No. 1 quarterback in the composite rankings, Curtis is a prized recruit in the 2026 class. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Curtis is a powerful, big-armed quarterback with the ability to connect on deep balls and make plays under pressure. He also has impressive mobility, rushing for 543 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 while leading Nashville Christian to the semifinals of Tennessee’s Division II-A playoffs. Curtis's sophomore season stats include 2,522 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 56.1% completion rate.
With over 37 offers from top programs, Curtis is highly sought after, but South Carolina has made serious strides. The Gamecocks have gained momentum on the recruiting trail, and with Curtis’s recent visit, they are emerging as one of the top contenders—if not the favorite—to secure his commitment.
Given the timing and South Carolina’s recruiting surge, I’m giving Curtis a “Fish bomb” of 5 confidence for South Carolina, which is my personal 247Sports-style crystal ball prediction. At the moment, I see the Gamecocks as the clear leader in the race for Jared Curtis.
