Breaking: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis Decommits from Georgia — Is South Carolina Now the Team to Beat?

Fisher Brewer

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) passes as he warms up before an high school football scrimmage against Franklin Road Academy Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) passes as he warms up before an high school football scrimmage against Franklin Road Academy Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 player in Tennessee and one of the top prospects in the country, has decommitted from Georgia, and South Carolina is making a strong case to land the elite signal caller. After a recent visit to Columbia for the Gamecocks' game against LSU, momentum is swinging toward Shane Beamer’s program, and many now see South Carolina as the frontrunner in Curtis’s recruitment.

2026 Five-Star QB Jared Curtis during his visit to South Carolina for the 2024 LSU game. / Fisher Brewer
2026 Five-Star QB Jared Curtis during his visit to South Carolina for the 2024 LSU game. / Fisher Brewer

Ranked as the No. 9 overall player and No. 3 quarterback by 247Sports, and No. 6 overall and No. 1 quarterback in the composite rankings, Curtis is a prized recruit in the 2026 class. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Curtis is a powerful, big-armed quarterback with the ability to connect on deep balls and make plays under pressure. He also has impressive mobility, rushing for 543 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 while leading Nashville Christian to the semifinals of Tennessee’s Division II-A playoffs. Curtis's sophomore season stats include 2,522 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 56.1% completion rate.

With over 37 offers from top programs, Curtis is highly sought after, but South Carolina has made serious strides. The Gamecocks have gained momentum on the recruiting trail, and with Curtis’s recent visit, they are emerging as one of the top contenders—if not the favorite—to secure his commitment.

Given the timing and South Carolina’s recruiting surge, I’m giving Curtis a “Fish bomb” of 5 confidence for South Carolina, which is my personal 247Sports-style crystal ball prediction. At the moment, I see the Gamecocks as the clear leader in the race for Jared Curtis.

Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

