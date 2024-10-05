Breaking: Four-Star TE Jamel Howse Jr Commits to South Carolina.
In a significant boost for the South Carolina Gamecocks, four-star tight end Jamel Howse Jr. from Newberry, SC, has officially committed to the program. Although the Gamecocks have yet to face Ole Miss, they have already secured a major victory in the recruitment battle for Howse, a standout talent who brings impressive credentials to the roster.
This morning, Gamecocks Digest spoke with Howse, who expressed his excitement about joining South Carolina. He confirmed his intention to remain in the class of 2026, joining other notable four-star commits, including linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and edge rusher Keenan Britt. With this commitment, Howse becomes the second player from South Carolina in the 2026 class, alongside interior offensive lineman Anthony Baxter from Rock Hill, SC.
About Jamel Howse Jr.
Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 210 pounds, Howse is poised to make an immediate impact at South Carolina. At the Carolina Coaches Combine in Spartanburg, he was measured at 6 feet 3 inches and 215 pounds, boasting an impressive 83-inch wingspan. His athleticism was on full display, as he clocked a 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds, jumped 22.8 inches in the vertical leap, and recorded a broad jump of 9 feet 8 inches. Additionally, he showcased his agility with a shuttle time of 4.37 seconds.
Rankings
Jamel Howse Jr. is highly regarded across multiple recruiting platforms:
- ON3: 4-star, National: 151, TE: 7, SC: 2
- 247Sports: 4-star, National: 170, TE: 9, SC: 2
- ESPN: 4-star, National: 110, TE: 3, SC: 4
- Rivals: 4-star, National: 169, TE: 8, SC: 4
Howse's commitment signals a promising future for South Carolina as they build a strong 2026 recruiting class. With his skills and potential, he is sure to be a valuable asset to the Gamecocks in the years to come.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!