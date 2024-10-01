BREAKING: Four-Star WR Malik Clark Decommits from Florida State
In a major recruiting development, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark has officially decommitted from Florida State. The 6'3", 185-pound standout from Rock Hill, South Carolina, had been committed to the Seminoles since July but is now reopening his recruitment.
Clark, who boasts a remarkable 40 scholarship offers, is drawing significant attention, with the South Carolina Gamecocks emerging as the favorite to secure his commitment. He recently visited Columbia last weekend and is set to return for another visit this weekend when South Carolina takes on Ole Miss.
As one of the top wide receivers in the country, Clark's decision to back off his commitment could have a major impact on the recruiting landscape, especially for teams like South Carolina looking to bolster their 2025 class. Stay tuned for more updates as this story unfolds.
