BREAKING: Gamecock Target, Four-Star TE Mikkel Skinner, Decommits from Cincinnati

Fisher Brewer

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks helmet for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels is seen during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
South Carolina's football recruiting efforts have received a significant boost as four-star tight end Mikkel Skinner, one of their top targets, has officially decommitted from Cincinnati. The 6’4", 220-pound standout from Greer, SC, had been committed to the Bearcats since June but now finds himself back on the market with 22 offers from top programs across the country.

Skinner has quickly emerged as a priority for the Gamecocks, joining Malik Clark from Rock Hill as one of South Carolina's most coveted flip targets. Skinner has already attended two Gamecock games this season and, according to reports, is expected to visit Columbia again for the upcoming LSU matchup.

With Skinner’s size and athleticism, he would be a key addition to Shane Beamer's recruiting class as South Carolina looks to bolster its offensive weapons for the future. The Gamecocks have been making a strong push to sway him in their direction, and his decommitment from Cincinnati only increases the possibility of him wearing garnet and black next season.

