BREAKING: South Carolina transfer LB commit Andrew Jones Flips to Ole Miss
Grambling transfer linebacker Andrew Jones has flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Ole Miss, he confirmed to On3 Sports.
The 6’2”, 225-pound linebacker is coming off an incredible 2023 season in which he totaled 122 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. His dominant play earned him SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the SWAC All-American team.
Jones has one year of eligibility remaining and will look to make an immediate impact in the SEC for the Rebels. His decision to flip from South Carolina to Ole Miss is a major win for Lane Kiffin’s staff as they bolster their defense with an experienced and highly productive playmaker.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!