BREAKING: South Carolina transfer LB commit Andrew Jones Flips to Ole Miss

BREAKING: Grambling transfer LB Andrew Jones has flipped from South Carolina to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 225 LB totaled 122 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 20 TFL & 1 FF this season



Was named SWAC Co-DPOY & SWAC All-American



1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/s0iLIBx3WT