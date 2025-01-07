BREAKING: Utah State Star Transfer RB Rahsul Faison Commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks have landed one of the top available players in the transfer portal. Utah State running back Rahsul Faison, a standout performer this past season, has committed to join the program, according to On3Sports.
Faison, standing at 6-foot and weighing 200 pounds, delivered an impressive 2024 season at Utah State. The dynamic ball carrier totaled 198 rushing attempts, amassing 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns. His consistent production and physical presence made him a highly coveted name in the transfer market.
South Carolina's addition of Faison is significant as the team continues to bolster its backfield depth. With his ability to break tackles and produce big plays, Faison could become an immediate impact player for the Gamecocks in the SEC.
This move also reflects the Gamecocks’ aggressive approach to the transfer portal under head coach Shane Beamer, who has consistently sought to bring in experienced talent to complement the team’s young roster.
Stay tuned for more updates as South Carolina builds momentum heading into the 2025 season.
