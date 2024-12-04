Brian Rowe, Four-Star WR, Joins South Carolina’s 2025 Class
South Carolina has officially signed four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe, one of the top playmakers in the 2025 class. Rowe, from Concord, North Carolina, has been a loyal Gamecock commit since April, despite offers from major programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. He cemented his place as one of the best in his class after being named the SPC Offensive Player of the Year this past weekend.
Rowe’s skills extend beyond the football field, where he earned the MVP at an Under Armour camp and showcased his athleticism as a multi-sport athlete. He also excels in basketball, where he averaged 13.2 points per game and threw down plenty of dunks as an 11th grader. In track and field, he posted a 5-10 mark in the high jump as a sophomore.
On the gridiron, Rowe had a standout 2023 season, catching 50 passes for 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added three punt return touchdowns and contributed on defense with two pass breakups. His play helped Robinson High School reach the third round of North Carolina’s 3A playoffs.
Rowe’s commitment to South Carolina has remained unwavering, and his impressive blend of speed, skill, and versatility makes him a key addition to the Gamecocks’ future offense.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!