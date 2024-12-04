Donovan Darden Joins South Carolina as a Versatile Four-Star EDGE
The South Carolina Gamecocks have added four-star EDGE Donovan Darden from Havelock, NC, to their 2025 recruiting class. Darden, who committed back in September, chose the Gamecocks over offers from Missouri, NC State, Michigan State, and others.
Darden's skill set has caught the attention of ON3's Charles Power, a respected voice in player evaluations. Power ranks Darden as the 122nd overall player nationally, the 13th-best EDGE in the country, and the 6th-best player in North Carolina. Power, known for identifying talent early, was also the first to give Gamecock standouts LaNorris Sellers and Nick Emmanwori their four-star rankings.
On the field, Darden has showcased his ability as a two-way player. In 2023, he totaled 46 tackles, including 9 for loss, along with 10 quarterback hurries, 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and a sack. Offensively, he added 283 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns while playing quarterback.
Darden is also a standout in track and field, demonstrating his elite athleticism. His marks include a 21-10.75 long jump, a 45-8 shot put, and impressive times in both the 110-meter (16.04) and 300-meter hurdles (43.20).
With his versatility and athletic prowess, Darden is a player to watch as he continues to develop in Columbia.
