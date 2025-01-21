Early 2026 Football Targets to Know for the South Carolina Gamecocks
As the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to heat up, the South Carolina Gamecocks have established a clear roadmap for the future with several high-profile targets already on their radar. With a mix of in-state talent and national prospects, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are working tirelessly to build on their momentum and shape a powerhouse class. Here’s a breakdown of the Gamecocks’ key targets across all positions.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback is always a critical position, and the Gamecocks have identified a few key names for 2026:
- Jared Curtis: The No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class and a 5-star prospect. Curtis has named South Carolina as one of his top schools and plans to include the Gamecocks in his first three official visits, alongside Oregon and one other program. Many believe this is shaping up to be a battle between South Carolina and Oregon for his commitment.
- Brady Smigiel: A 4/5-star quarterback (depending on rankings) who is currently committed to Florida State. The Gamecocks are keeping tabs on him.
- Landon Duckworth: A 4-star QB who was previously committed to South Carolina. Now uncommitted, he remains a target for the Gamecocks.
Running Backs
The Gamecocks are pursuing several dynamic running backs to add to their offense:
- Carsyn Baker: A 4-star from Atlanta who played alongside 2024 QB Air Noland in high school.
- Jaylen McGill: A 4-star from Spartanburg, SC. McGill has been on South Carolina’s radar since 2023 and is one of their top priorities.
- Messiah Mickens: A 4-star from Harrisburg, PA, ranked as the No. 11 RB in the class. He’s committed to Penn State but took a visit to South Carolina last year with Gamecock WR commit and high school teammate Lex Cyrus.
Tight Ends
South Carolina has already secured one of the top tight ends in the class and continues to evaluate others:
- Jamel Howse: A 4-star from Newberry, SC, who is committed to the Gamecocks. He’s ranked among the top 10 tight ends in the class.
- Xavier Tiller: A 4-star from Atlanta, committed to Texas A&M. He played alongside Carsyn Baker and Air Noland and could be a future target for South Carolina to pair with Howse.
Wide Receivers
Wide receiver is another position of emphasis, and South Carolina is in play for several top prospects:
- Ryan Mosley: A 4-star from Carrollton, GA, with the Gamecocks in his top five.
- Gordon Sellars: A 4-star from Charlotte, NC, who has also placed South Carolina in his top five.
- Nalin Scott: A 4-star from Powder Springs, GA. The Gamecocks are believed to be one of his favorites, despite offers from Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and others.
- Brody Keefe: A 4-star from Charlotte, NC, who has made multiple visits to Columbia. He holds offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, and others, but South Carolina remains in the mix.
- O'Mari Johnson: A 4-star from Wesson, MS.
- Jaire Richburg: A 3-star from Kernersville, NC, with 14 offers, including South Carolina.
Offensive Line
South Carolina is targeting a strong group of offensive linemen to reinforce their trenches:
- Darius Gray: A 4-star from Richmond, VA, who could be a future 5-star. The Gamecocks are currently leading his recruitment.
- Pierre Dean: A 4-star from Clemmons, NC, with South Carolina in his top eight.
- Zyon Guiles: A 4-star from Hemingway, SC, with the Gamecocks among his favorites.
- Bear McWhorter: A 3-star from Georgia, previously committed to Arkansas.
- Anthony Baxter: A 3-star commit from Rock Hill, SC, who plays at South Pointe High School.
- Breck Kolojay: A 4-star at IMG Academy who just received an offer from South Carolina this past weekend.
- Tre Aiken: A 3-star from Clinton, SC.
- Desmond Green: A 3-star from Saint Stephen, SC.
- G’nivre Carr: Another IMG Academy prospect to keep an eye on.
Edge Rushers
The Gamecocks are targeting several explosive edge rushers:
- Katrell Webb: A 4-star from Atlanta.
- Rodney Dunham: A 4-star from Charlotte, NC.
- Zavion Griffin-Haynes: A 4-star from Rolesville, NC.
- Elijah Littlejohn: A 4-star from Charlotte, NC.
- Julian Walker: A name to watch from Irmo, SC. At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Walker is frequently on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium. He’s the son of Gamecock Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Jamil Walker.
Defensive Line
South Carolina’s defensive line targets include:
- Trashawn Ruffin: A 4-star from Mount Olive, NC, committed to Texas A&M but still strongly considering the Gamecocks.
- Andrew Harris: A 4-star from Matthews, NC.
Linebackers
South Carolina has already landed two standout linebackers while pursuing others:
- Rodney Colton Jr.: The No. 9 linebacker in the class and a Gamecocks commit.
- Keenan Britt: A 4-star commit from Oxford, AL.
- Shadarius Toodle: A 4-star Auburn commit. The Gamecocks have built a strong relationship with his family and could challenge Auburn for his commitment.
- Nick Abrams II: A 4-star from Owings Mills, MD.
- Tyler Atkinson: A 5-star from Loganville, GA.
Defensive Backs
The Gamecocks are aggressively pursuing talent in the secondary:
- J’Zavien Currence: A 4-star CB and Gamecock commit from Rock Hill, SC.
- Samari Matthews: A 4-star CB from Cornelius, NC, ranked as the fifth-best cornerback in the class.
- Peyton Dyer: A 3-star CB and Gamecock commit from Duluth, GA, with recent offers from Georgia, Ohio State, and others.
- Khary Adams: The No. 2 CB in the class from Towson, MD, who has scheduled visits to South Carolina and Penn State.
- Jorden Edmonds: A 4-star CB from Marietta, GA.
- Ayden Pouncey: A 4-star CB from Winter Park, FL.
- Hakim Satterwhite: A 4-star CB from Washington, DC.
- Kentavion Anderson: A 4-star safety from Roebuck, SC. The Gamecocks are considered favorites, though Clemson is making a late push.
- Tamarion Watkins: A 3-star DB from Rock Hill, SC, who visited Georgia last weekend but remains a top South Carolina target.
Final Thoughts
With several high-profile prospects already favoring South Carolina, the Gamecocks are off to a strong start in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Jared Curtis’ recruitment stands out as a pivotal battle with Oregon, while South Carolina continues to make noise across other positions. Stay tuned as the Gamecocks work to turn these early targets into commitments.
