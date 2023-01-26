Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have been on an absolute tear this week in terms of recruiting, as they landed the top in-state prospect from the 2024 class in Kam Pringle and then landed their flex tight end of the future in Michael Smith on Tuesday. However, there were still a couple of names from the 2023 recruiting class that the staff was waiting to drop, and one of those names was Elijah Caldwell.

Caldwell had a banner senior campaign at Northwestern High School, which led to an offer from the state's flagship university on January 6th. Ever since that offer, everyone has been waiting for Caldwell to make his commitment official. That's what he did on Thursday afternoon as he pledged to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

This makes Caldwell the third wide receiver commit of the 2023 recruiting class and the 24th high school commit overall, as he joins the duo of Florida native Kelton Henderson and Georgia native CJ Adams who will be coached by Justin Stepp when they play their first game in garnet and black threads.

