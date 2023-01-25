Skip to main content

Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina

Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
In today's age, when it comes to recruiting in major college football, programs can't just set their sights on the upcoming class. If you wish to lead your team to the top of the mountain, you must get your foot in the door early with future recruits. That's exactly what head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff have done with Elijah Griffin.

Griffin is one of the top prospects in the entire country for the 2025 recruiting cycle and lives in Savannah, which is only 132 miles away from the University of South Carolina. 

This close proximity to home has made it easier for the elite defensive lineman to check out what Beamer and the program have to offer, as he's already visited the Gamecocks twice since last summer. Based on what he posted on Twitter this morning, it looks like the Georgia native will be returning to Columbia again this coming weekend.

With an interior defensive line group laden with upperclassmen for the next two seasons, they need to maintain this obvious rapport they've built with the talented sophomore.

