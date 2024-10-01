Former Gamecock Commit and Nation's No. 1 JUCO Star Zavion Hardy Makes College Decision
Former Gamecock commit and top JUCO prospect Zavion Hardy has made headlines by committing to Mississippi State over South Carolina, Georgia, and Southern California. The four-star defensive lineman from Macon, GA, was once part of South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class before taking a detour to East Mississippi Community College (EMCC), where he developed into the No. 1 JUCO player in the country.
Hardy initially committed to South Carolina over a long list of powerhouse programs, including Georgia, Florida, Auburn, and Michigan. His high school career at Tattnall Square Academy was impressive, with standout performances as both a defensive lineman and tight end. During his junior year, Hardy recorded 56 tackles and 7 sacks, earning him All-Region 1A-Private honors.
After spending time at EMCC, where he played alongside former Gamecock defensive back Anthony Rose, Hardy has now committed to Mississippi State, adding a major talent to the Bulldogs' 31st-ranked recruiting class. Hardy's commitment is a significant win for Mississippi State, as he becomes the highest-ranked player in their class.
Meanwhile, South Carolina will now shift focus to another JUCO defensive tackle, Kelten Mickell, currently committed to Liberty University. Mickell, a first-team All-MACCC talent, has recently received offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, and Miami. The Gamecocks appear to be the front-runners in his recruitment as they look to add more depth to their defensive line.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!