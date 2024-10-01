Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Commit and Nation's No. 1 JUCO Star Zavion Hardy Makes College Decision

Fisher Brewer

Former Gamecock Commit Zavion Hardy / Zavion Hardy on X
Former Gamecock Commit Zavion Hardy / Zavion Hardy on X /
In this story:

Former Gamecock commit and top JUCO prospect Zavion Hardy has made headlines by committing to Mississippi State over South Carolina, Georgia, and Southern California. The four-star defensive lineman from Macon, GA, was once part of South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class before taking a detour to East Mississippi Community College (EMCC), where he developed into the No. 1 JUCO player in the country.

Hardy initially committed to South Carolina over a long list of powerhouse programs, including Georgia, Florida, Auburn, and Michigan. His high school career at Tattnall Square Academy was impressive, with standout performances as both a defensive lineman and tight end. During his junior year, Hardy recorded 56 tackles and 7 sacks, earning him All-Region 1A-Private honors.

After spending time at EMCC, where he played alongside former Gamecock defensive back Anthony Rose, Hardy has now committed to Mississippi State, adding a major talent to the Bulldogs' 31st-ranked recruiting class. Hardy's commitment is a significant win for Mississippi State, as he becomes the highest-ranked player in their class.

Meanwhile, South Carolina will now shift focus to another JUCO defensive tackle, Kelten Mickell, currently committed to Liberty University. Mickell, a first-team All-MACCC talent, has recently received offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, and Miami. The Gamecocks appear to be the front-runners in his recruitment as they look to add more depth to their defensive line.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting