Four-Star DT Christian Ingram Signs with South Carolina on National Signing Day

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added another big name to their 2025 recruiting class as four-star defensive tackle Christian Ingram officially committed and signed with the program on National Signing Day.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6, Ingram hails from Newton High School in Covington, Georgia. His decision came after a heated recruiting battle, with South Carolina edging out Southern California and Kentucky to land the talented defensive lineman. Ingram also took six official visits to powerhouse programs, including Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Michigan, showcasing just how coveted he was in this cycle.

A Rapid Rise in Football

What makes Ingram’s story even more compelling is that he has only been playing football for two to three years. Despite his limited experience, he’s already made waves on the recruiting trail, earning recognition for his elite upsideand untapped potential. His natural size, athleticism, and work ethic have made him a standout prospect with a sky-high ceiling.

What He Brings to South Carolina

Ingram’s blend of size, strength, and agility gives him the tools to develop into a dominant force on the defensive line. His raw talent and rapid improvement suggest he could be a key contributor for the Gamecocks as they continue to build a competitive roster in the SEC.

With Ingram in the fold, South Carolina solidifies its interior defensive line for the future. He joins a 2025 class that has the potential to reshape the program for years to come.

Stay tuned for more updates and analysis on Ingram’s impact and South Carolina’s National Signing Day haul.

