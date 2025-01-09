Gamecock 2026 DB Commit J'Zavien Currence Shines at Adidas All-American Game
South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class looks even stronger thanks to standout performances from 4-star defensive back J'Zavien Currence. The Rock Hill, SC native put on a show at the Adidas All-American Game, with On3 Sports ranking his Day 2 performance as the second-best overall, just missing out on MVP honors to Clemson commit Amare Adams from Florence, SC. Adams, at one point, was thought to be a Gamecock lock, but Currence is proving why South Carolina fans have plenty to be excited about.
Videos shared by his father, Jay Currence, highlight J'Zavien's dominance in one-on-one matchups, where he notched interceptions and shut down some of the top wide receivers in the 2025 and 2026 classes. His versatility and playmaking ability were on full display, solidifying his status as one of the key pieces of South Carolina's 2026 class.
A Dual-Threat Athlete
Currence enters the spotlight following an impressive 2023 season in which he showcased his all-around athleticism. Playing quarterback for his team, he tallied:
- 469 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions
- 318 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns
- 243 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns
- 48 total tackles (33 solo, 15 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions
In total, Currence amassed 1,030 all-purpose yards and demonstrated his ability to excel on both sides of the ball. His football IQ, athleticism, and competitive nature make him a cornerstone of South Carolina's future.
A Recruiting Win for the Gamecocks
Securing J'Zavien Currence was a significant recruiting victory for South Carolina, as the Gamecocks beat out Clemson and Florida for his commitment. His dedication to the program reflects the strong momentum that Shane Beamer and his staff have built on the recruiting trail.
With Currence already standing out among elite competition, South Carolina fans can expect big things from the 2026 class. He’s a name to watch as he continues to elevate his game heading into the next few years.
