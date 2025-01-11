Gamecock Commitments and Targets Set to Shine in the Navy All-American Bowl
The Navy All-American Bowl, formerly known as the All-American Bowl hosted by Adidas, will bring together some of the nation’s top high school football talent. This year, junior prospects will again compete alongside senior standouts in this prestigious event. The game is set for today January 11th at 12:00 PM in San Antonio, Texas, and several South Carolina Gamecock commits and targets will take the field.
Here’s a look at the Gamecocks' key players to watch:
J’Zavien Currence – Four-Star Defensive Back (Class of 2026)
Joining Sarratt is junior four-star defensive back J’Zavien Currence, a key member of South Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class. The Rock Hill, SC native committed to the Gamecocks over a long list of offers, including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon. Currence is already regarded as one of the most talented young defensive backs in the nation and is expected to be a standout performer during the game.
Darius Gray – Four-Star Offensive Lineman (Class of 2026)
Also representing the East team is four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, one of South Carolina’s top priorities for the class of 2026. The Richmond, VA native is seen as a South Carolina lean but holds offers from elite programs like Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Miami. Gray will line up alongside Sarratt on the offensive line, giving Gamecock fans a glimpse of what could be a dominant future front for South Carolina.
With two commits and a top target in action, the Navy All-American Bowl will provide an exciting preview of South Carolina football’s future stars.
Stay tuned to Gamecock Digest for live updates and exclusive coverage from San Antonio!
