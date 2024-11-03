Gamecock Recruits React to Electric Atmosphere After Texas A&M Win - Part Two
Following South Carolina's thrilling upset over No. 10 Texas A&M, committed recruits and top targets are buzzing about the program’s potential and the electric game-day atmosphere. The Gamecocks' victory didn’t just fire up fans—it gave future players a glimpse of the excitement they can expect in Columbia.
Four-star WR commit Brian Rowe expressed his eagerness to join a program that’s turning heads. “It felt very good to see the guys I’m playing with next year doing good against top teams,” Rowe said. “The atmosphere was very great, and the fans are really into the program, which I like. I can’t wait to be there and contribute.”
2026 four-star RB Carsyn Baker, who witnessed the action in person, was just as impressed. “It was a very electric moment, and the Gamecocks interest me a lot,” he shared. “I can see a potential future with the way they use their backs.”
Safety Kentavion “Polo” Anderson, a 2026 three-star prospect, also took note of the unforgettable atmosphere. “The environment stood out the most; it was crazy seeing a stadium like that packed out and fans rushing the field to celebrate!” Anderson said. He also mentioned speaking with coaches after the game, including Coach Gray and Coach Beamer, who encouraged him to “keep balling out.”
And for 2025 three-star WR commit Jayden Sellers, watching the Gamecocks thrive on such a big stage reinforced his excitement to play at Williams-Brice Stadium. “It was crazy watching them dominate, but they’ve been doing that all year,” Sellers said. “I love the atmosphere—they never disappoint. I’m ready to play in it.”
These young recruits’ reactions highlight a shared anticipation and excitement to join the Gamecock family, where they’ll look to build on big wins and add to the program’s energy in the seasons ahead.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!