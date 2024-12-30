Gamecock Targets to Watch in the Under Armour All-America Game
This year marks a significant change as junior prospects are now eligible to compete in the Under Armour All-America Game. Gamecock Digest will be on-site in Orlando this weekend to cover the event and track several key South Carolina targets. Here are some of the standout names to watch:
One of the biggest names is four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph from Columbia, SC. Murph, who recently reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025, is one of the Gamecocks’ top priorities this cycle. If South Carolina can land him, Murph could be the crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting class. The Gamecocks are currently the favorites for the talented receiver, who also happens to be the cousin of Gamecock legend Alshon Jeffery.
Another major target is junior four-star interior offensive lineman Micah Smith, ranked as the No. 6 IOL in the class of 2026. Smith has emerged as one of the Gamecocks’ top priorities in his class and included South Carolina in his list of top schools earlier this year.
One more name to watch is Bluffton, SC native Carnell Warren, a four-star junior wide receiver. While Warren has not yet received an offer from South Carolina, he has visited campus multiple times over the past two years and remains on the staff’s radar. Warren is currently projected to commit to Virginia Tech, according to 247 Sports, but his ties to South Carolina make him a player to keep an eye on moving forward.
This weekend will also feature a major announcement, as Donovan Murph is set to make his college commitment during the game on January 2. Gamecock Digest will provide live coverage of his decision and the game’s action from Orlando.
Stay tuned for updates as we bring you all the latest news on South Carolina's top targets!
