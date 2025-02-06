Gamecocks Add Star RB from Charleston as a PWO

Gamecock Digest

Fisher Brewer

The Gamecocks added Tony Brown from Porter-Gaud High School in Charleston, SC, yesterday as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO).

Tony had a standout season, rushing for 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound back also made an impact on defense, totaling 103 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. He was named 1st Team All-State (ATH) and is a 3-time All-State football athlete. On top of that, he’s the 2024 SCISA Wrestling State Champion at 175 pounds.

He had scholarship offers from Charleston Southern and Lenoir-Rhyne but decided to walk on at South Carolina.

Tony joins 3-star wide receiver Jackson Repp in the 2025 PWO class. Repp had a scholarship offer but tore his ACL. He’s set to walk on, with the plan for him to earn a scholarship in January if everything goes according to plan. The Gamecocks are adding two valuable walk-ons who will give the team some great reps.

