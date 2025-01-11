Gamecocks Land Bowling Green DL Davonte Miles
The South Carolina Gamecocks have added Bowling Green transfer defensive lineman Davonte Miles to their roster. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing approximately 275 pounds, Miles hails from River Rouge, Michigan. According to ESPN, Miles recorded 2 solo tackles, 11 total tackles, and 9 assisted tackles during the 2024 season. Over his career, he has totaled 26 tackles (10 solo, 16 assisted) but has yet to record a sack.
This move comes after the Gamecocks missed out on two of the top available defensive tackles in the transfer portal. Miles is likely seen as a developmental prospect, with two years of eligibility remaining. Despite limited production at Bowling Green, the Gamecocks may view him as a depth addition and a player with potential to grow into a larger role within their system.
2024 | Sophomore Season Highlights
- Appeared in 10 games for Bowling Green.
- Notched three tackles, including a half-TFL, against Colorado State.
- Recorded a tackle in the victory over Akron.
- Registered two tackles, including a half-TFL, against Northern Illinois.
- Added a stop in the win at Toledo.
- Tallied two tackles in the win at Central Michigan.
- Made a tackle in the victory over Western Michigan.
While Miles' statistics might not jump off the page, his size and eligibility make him an intriguing addition to the Gamecocks' defensive line.
