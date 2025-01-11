Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Land Bowling Green DL Davonte Miles

Fisher Brewer

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added Bowling Green transfer defensive lineman Davonte Miles to their roster. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing approximately 275 pounds, Miles hails from River Rouge, Michigan. According to ESPN, Miles recorded 2 solo tackles, 11 total tackles, and 9 assisted tackles during the 2024 season. Over his career, he has totaled 26 tackles (10 solo, 16 assisted) but has yet to record a sack.

This move comes after the Gamecocks missed out on two of the top available defensive tackles in the transfer portal. Miles is likely seen as a developmental prospect, with two years of eligibility remaining. Despite limited production at Bowling Green, the Gamecocks may view him as a depth addition and a player with potential to grow into a larger role within their system.

2024 | Sophomore Season Highlights

  • Appeared in 10 games for Bowling Green.
  • Notched three tackles, including a half-TFL, against Colorado State.
  • Recorded a tackle in the victory over Akron.
  • Registered two tackles, including a half-TFL, against Northern Illinois.
  • Added a stop in the win at Toledo.
  • Tallied two tackles in the win at Central Michigan.
  • Made a tackle in the victory over Western Michigan.

While Miles' statistics might not jump off the page, his size and eligibility make him an intriguing addition to the Gamecocks' defensive line.

Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

