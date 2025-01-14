Gamecocks Land Standout Freshman from NC State, Brandon Cisse
The South Carolina Gamecocks have landed a major addition to their secondary with the commitment of rising sophomore Brandon Cisse, a Sumter, SC native coming off an impressive season with NC State. Cisse, ranked as the No. 10 cornerback and a top 100 player overall in the transfer portal by On3, brings immediate impact potential to Columbia.
The Gamecocks have also added Myles Norwood, a transfer from Ball State, ranked as the No. 28 cornerback in the portal. Together, these two transfers bolster a defensive backfield looking to reload for the future.
Cisse made waves in the ACC, where he earned the second-highest PFF grade among cornerbacks in Week 11. His impressive metrics include a tackling grade of 84.3, a defensive grade of 73.0, and a coverage grade of 70.5.
A Lakewood High School alumnus, Cisse showcased his two-way ability during his prep career. He hauled in 42 catches for 764 yards and eight touchdowns, totaling 1,220 all-purpose yards. On defense, he posted 38 tackles, one interception, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
This is a massive pickup for the Gamecocks, who gain Cisse's services for three seasons. His arrival helps fill the void left by O'Donnell Fortune, another South Carolina native, who is heading to the NFL. Pairing Cisse with the Gamecocks’ existing young talent—such as Judge Collier, Vicari Swain, Jalewis Solomon, Kelvin Hunter, and David Bucey—sets up South Carolina’s secondary for future success.
With Collier and Swain already seeing meaningful playing time, the addition of Cisse brings a blend of experience and upside to a group poised to make plays in the years ahead. For the Gamecocks, this is not only a smart move but a statement about their ability to attract top-tier talent from the transfer portal.
