Gamecocks Look to Rebuild 2025 Offensive Line Class with New Prospects
South Carolina’s 2025 offensive line class has seen a few twists and turns, but the Gamecocks are regrouping and focusing on several exciting new prospects. After losing Jaylen Gilchrist to Maryland, South Carolina was able to land 4-star offensive tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. from Gaffney, SC, the only offensive lineman currently committed in the class. Now, the Gamecocks are targeting some new names and pushing hard for flips, with the aim to rebuild their offensive line for the future.
One of the Gamecocks’ biggest priorities is flipping 4-star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun from Duluth, GA. Currently committed to Georgia Tech, Ajidahun is ranked 73rd nationally and the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. He has already visited South Carolina twice this season and will return for his official visit this weekend, coinciding with the Gamecocks' top-25 matchup against Missouri. South Carolina has emerged as a serious contender in this recruitment, with Ohio State and Georgia trailing behind. Ajidahun’s connection to South Carolina is strengthened by his teammate—2026 Gamecocks DB commit Peyton Dyer—who could be pivotal in the Gamecocks’ pursuit of a flip.
In addition to Ajidahun, South Carolina will host another crucial target this weekend: 3-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay from Lancaster, SC. Peay, currently committed to Georgia Tech, has made South Carolina his most visited school, and this weekend’s official visit will mark his fourth trip to campus. The Gamecocks are working hard to flip Peay, a key target for their 2025 offensive line class, and this visit could be a major step toward securing his commitment.
Another key piece to the class is 3-star interior lineman Jimmy Bryson from Chattanooga, TN. Bryson, who plays at Baylor High School under former Gamecock QB and coach Erik Kimrey, is also committed to Georgia Tech. South Carolina has made significant inroads in his recruitment, with the Gamecocks currently the most visited school on his list, followed by Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. If the Gamecocks can secure Bryson’s commitment, it would solidify their 2025 class even further.
If South Carolina can land Ajidahun, Peay, and Bryson—along with Sarratt—the 2025 offensive line class would be an impressive haul. The Gamecocks would have 24 commits, moving into the No. 19 spot nationally, according to 247 Sports’ class calculator, surpassing Georgia Tech and edging out Missouri and Clemson.
With key official visits this weekend and the Gamecocks pushing hard to flip several high-priority prospects, South Carolina is positioned to finish strong in the 2025 offensive line class. Despite early setbacks, the Gamecocks are showing that they have a strong plan in place to build one of the top O-line groups in the country.
