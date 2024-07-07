Gamecocks Make Top 12 for 2026 Four Star Recruit
South Carolina Gamecocks make top 12 cut for 2026 four star wide receiver Jordon Gidron.
Class of 2026 receiver Jordon Gidron recently named his top 12 schools, including South Carolina amongst other schools such as Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.
Gidron is a consensus four star recruit, coming from Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC. According to 247sports composite rankings Girdron is the 37th overall player in the class of 2026, the 6th best receiver and top player in the state of South Carolina.
Measuring in at 6’2 185 lbs, Gidron provides excellent size for the position while having good speed as well, clocking a 10.7 in the 100m as a sophomore.
The Gamecocks 2026 recruiting class is currently in its early stages with only two recruits. The addition of Gidron would be a huge boost for the Gamecocks who are coming off of back-to-back top 20 recruiting classes. The 2025 recruiting class on the other hand is filling up quickly as the Gamecocks are up to 17 total commits in the early parts of July. Still a long way to go before early national signing day, but South Carolina is racking up the numbers.
Gamecock class of 2025:
- Shamari Earls, DB
- Caleb Williams, DL
- Shedrick Sarratt Jr., OT
- Brian Rowe, WR
- Jayden Sellers, WR
- Taeshawn Alston, EDGE
- Jaquel Holman, ATH
- Jaiden Braker, EDGE
- Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE
- Cutter Woods, QB
- Jaquavious Dodd, EDGE
- Damarcus Leach, S
- Christopher Hatfield, DB
- AJ Holloway, LB
- Preston Douglas, TE
- Max Kelley, K
