Gamecocks offer 2025 QB Cutter Woods

The Gamecocks hope to land their first quarterback of the 2025 recruiting cycle with Anderson, SC native Cutter Woods

Isaiah Collins

Cutter Woods, a junior at Westside High, warms up during the QBL Mini Camp and Symposium at Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Cutter Woods, a junior at Westside High, warms up during the QBL Mini Camp and Symposium at Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, July 22, 2023. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Quarterback Cutter Woods, a native of Anderson, SC, has been offered by South Carolina, the class of 2025 quarterback announced on X

Woods is currently rated a three-star recruit and ranked as the 40th best quarterback recruit by the 247sports composite rankings.  He currently holds offers from 16 schools including Wake Forest, Auburn and Virginia. 

The Anderson native measures in at 6’2 and 210 lbs. Andrew Ivins of 247sports noted that Woods “appears to process at an advanced level for his age” and excels as a pocket passer.

Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes the ball against Greenville during the first quarter at Westside High in Anderson, S.C. Monday, October 3, 2022. Greenville Football At Westside High Anderson Sc
Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes the ball against Greenville during the first quarter at Westside High in Anderson, S.C. Monday, October 3, 2022. Greenville Football At Westside High Anderson Sc / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Experienced pocket passer with a favorable build that excels at making anticipatory throws and connecting on timing-based routes,” Ivins said. 

The Gamecocks are currently ranked as the 27th best recruiting class by 247 and are hoping Woods can be their first quarterback to commit for 2025.

Published
