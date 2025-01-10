Gamecocks Sign Former Alabama Linebacker Justin Okoronkwo
The South Carolina Gamecocks have bolstered their defense with the signing of former Alabama linebacker Justin Okoronkwo. Standing 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, the Munich, Germany native recorded 14 tackles, including 5 solo, in 8 games during his first season with the Crimson Tide. With three years of eligibility remaining, Okoronkwo brings size, athleticism, and immense potential to Columbia.
Okoronkwo’s journey to South Carolina is nothing short of impressive. After decommitting from Maryland last year, he quickly rose in the recruiting rankings, becoming one of the most intriguing international prospects in the 2024 class. His recruitment came down to Alabama and South Carolina, and while he initially chose the Tide, the Gamecocks have now landed the versatile linebacker.
Known for his rare combination of athleticism and physicality, Okoronkwo has been described as a “freakish” player with the ability to excel in multiple defensive roles. His commitment to South Carolina reflects the program’s continued push to bring in top-tier talent capable of thriving in the SEC.
With Okoronkwo in the fold, the Gamecocks’ defense takes a significant step forward. His experience, coupled with his potential, makes him a name to watch as South Carolina builds toward a promising future in one of college football’s toughest conferences.
