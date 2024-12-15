Gamecocks to Host Michigan OL Dominick Giudice for Visit
South Carolina is set to host Michigan senior offensive lineman Dominick Giudice as he evaluates his options in the transfer portal, according to Max Olson. Giudice has already visited Nebraska and Missouri and has upcoming stops at Maryland and South Carolina.
Giudice, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and letterman at Michigan, started five games at center in 2024 and contributed on special teams throughout his career. Originally recruited as a defensive lineman out of Mater Dei High School in New Jersey, he transitioned to offense and brought versatility to the Wolverines' front, filling roles as both a center and an extra offensive lineman.
As the Gamecocks look to strengthen their depth on the offensive line, Giudice’s experience and ability to contribute in multiple roles make him an intriguing addition. His visit to Columbia will be closely monitored as Shane Beamer and his staff continue to target proven talent to bolster the trenches.
