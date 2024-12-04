Gamecock Digest

Jaquavious Dodd, Four-Star EDGE, Joins South Carolina's Defensive Line!

Fisher Brewer

Jaquavious Dodd on his OV to USC
Jaquavious Dodd on his OV to USC / Jaquavious Dodd on IG
In this story:

Jaquavious Dodd, Four-Star EDGE, Joins South Carolina's Defensive Line

South Carolina has officially added four-star EDGE rusher Jaquavious Dodd to their 2025 class. Dodd, a standout from Taylors, South Carolina, is ranked 195th nationally and as the No. 4 player in the state. Standing 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Dodd offers impressive size and athleticism, making him a key addition to the Gamecocks’ defense.

Dodd's recruitment attracted attention from major programs, including offers from Southern California, NC State, and Virginia Tech, but he chose South Carolina as the next step in his football career.

During his junior season in 2023, Dodd posted impressive numbers, finishing with 48 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. His combination of size, speed, and pass-rushing ability makes him a promising force for the Gamecocks' defensive front.

Dodd brings a high ceiling to the program and will be looking to make an immediate impact in the SEC with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting