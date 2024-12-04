Jaquavious Dodd, Four-Star EDGE, Joins South Carolina's Defensive Line!
South Carolina has officially added four-star EDGE rusher Jaquavious Dodd to their 2025 class. Dodd, a standout from Taylors, South Carolina, is ranked 195th nationally and as the No. 4 player in the state. Standing 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Dodd offers impressive size and athleticism, making him a key addition to the Gamecocks’ defense.
Dodd's recruitment attracted attention from major programs, including offers from Southern California, NC State, and Virginia Tech, but he chose South Carolina as the next step in his football career.
During his junior season in 2023, Dodd posted impressive numbers, finishing with 48 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. His combination of size, speed, and pass-rushing ability makes him a promising force for the Gamecocks' defensive front.
Dodd brings a high ceiling to the program and will be looking to make an immediate impact in the SEC with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
