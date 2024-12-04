Gamecock Digest

Jayden Sellers, Three-Star WR, Joins South Carolina's Offense

Jayden Sellers on a visit to USC
South Carolina officially adds three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers to their 2025 class. Sellers, a standout from Florence, South Carolina, is the younger brother of Gamecocks' redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has quickly gained national attention with his strong performances this season.

Jayden Sellers, known as "Puppy," has proven himself as a dynamic playmaker on the field, earning a ranking just one point shy of being a four-star prospect. His ability to make plays both with and without his brother at quarterback makes him a versatile weapon for the Gamecocks.

In 2022, Sellers helped lead South Florence to a South Carolina AAAA state title, catching 39 passes for 827 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2024, he built on his success, finishing with 880 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, and 464 rushing yards with 9 touchdowns.

Aside from football, Sellers is also a competitive wrestler, competing in the 152-pound weight class as a 10th grader, further showcasing his athleticism and versatility.

With his playmaking ability and family ties to South Carolina, Jayden Sellers is poised to make an impact in Columbia.

