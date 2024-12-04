Jordon Gidron, Four-Star WR, Joins South Carolina’s Offense
South Carolina secures four-star wide receiver Jordon Gidron, a dynamic playmaker from Columbia, SC. Gidron, originally part of the 2026 class, reclassified to 2025 and joins the Gamecocks after choosing them over Georgia, Alabama, and Miami, among others. Previously ranked as the No. 7 WR in his original class, Gidron was also a top 50 overall player nationally before his reclassification.
An elite athlete, Gidron shines in both football and track. In 2024, he was a South Carolina 4A state champion in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and helped his team win the state title in track while also contributing to a second-place finish in the 4x200 relay. He was named The State Newspaper’s co-Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. His impressive track marks include a 7.23 in the 60, a 10.68 in the 100, and a 21.56 in the 200.
In 2024, Gidron was limited by a knee injury that required surgery, but before the injury, he caught 17 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, along with 4 carries for 27 yards and another score in just three games. In 2023, he caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make an impact both as a receiver and a threat in the red zone.
Gidron’s combination of speed, athleticism, and big-play ability makes him a key addition to South Carolina’s future offense.
