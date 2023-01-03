KingJoseph Edwards Narrows Recruitment

With the season in the rearview mirror, the focus for coaching staffs has shifted back to recruiting. The first good news for Gamecock fans came Sunday, as tight end and defensive line hybrid KingJoseph Edwards officially narrowed his recruitment down to 15 schools, one of those being South Carolina.

Edwards, a native of Buford, Georgia, is hailed as one of the best players in the class of 2024. Edwards is an ultimate athlete, which allows him to be a threat on both sides of the ball. Despite being only a junior in high school, Edwards already stands at 6-5 and is expected to continue to fill his frame.

Edwards has a myriad of accolades and recognitions fit for a player of his abilities and performance. He was invited to the Under Armour and Adidas All-American games and is the No. 19th in the ESPN 300 list.

His list included other SEC schools in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The other schools on his list are Michigan, USC, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, NC State, Oregon, Texas, Michigan State, Florida State, and Cincinnati.

South Carolina once again finds itself in the company of some of the best programs in the nation, a product of the coaching staff's commitment to recruiting elite talent. South Carolina is in tough competition for the elite two-way player, but Edwards would be a huge addition to the Gamecocks.

