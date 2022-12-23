LaNorris Sellers Flips To South Carolina, Signs LOI
Fans have clamored for quarterback LaNorris Sellers to stay home and flip from Syracuse to South Carolina. That wish came to fruition on Friday morning.
Sellers became a historic figure in the Palmetto State during his senior season. He accounted for 67 touchdowns and led South Florence to a 15-0 record and a state championship, the first in program history.
He is a clean prospect with a high ceiling. Some may be drawn to Sellers' abilities with his legs, but when watching the tape, it's clear that he is a well-rounded quarterback that offers much more than athleticism.
Prospect: LaNorris Sellers
Projected Position: Quarterback
Vitals: 6-2.5 and 217 lbs.
School: South Florence High School (Florence, South Carolina)
Frame: Evenly distributed weight, with a muscle focus in the lower body. Sellers uses his lower-body strength to put torque on the ball, an asset to his motion. Powerful upper body and can run through tackles.
Athleticism: Sellers combines power and athleticism quite well. He has compact strides and ensures he doesn't overextend leverage when escaping the pocket.
Instincts: Being a dual-threat quarterback forces young prospects to learn quickly. While he could be a dominant runner, Sellers knows when and where to pick his spots, feeling out the play and game flow.
Polish: Has a strong, consistent motion that remains the same. Sellers' ball placement is excellent, as he routinely communicates with receivers by placing the ball in the optimum spot.
Bottom Line: From an intangibles perspective, Sellers is an excellent signee. He has the maturity and acumen to eventually become the leader of a program and throws the football just as well as he runs it.
