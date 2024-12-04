Malik Clark Signs with South Carolina, Strengthening the Receiving Corps
On National Signing Day, the South Carolina Gamecocks officially welcomed four-star wide receiver Malik Clark to their roster. Clark, who has been committed to South Carolina since October 5th, was previously committed to Florida State and is ranked as the 125th-best player in the nation and the 16th-best wide receiver by 247 Sports. Hailing from Rock Hill, SC, Clark is also the state’s No. 2 player, a consensus four-star talent with a unique blend of athleticism that makes him a valuable asset for the Gamecocks.
Standing at 6-foot-2, Clark is a dynamic athlete who also excels in track, where his speed has made him one of South Carolina’s top sprinters. As a junior, he placed third in the 100-meter dash at the 5A state meet with a 10.62 mark, and he won the 5A Upper State title in the 100 meters with a 10.55. His ability to run wind-aided 200-meter times of 21.52 and 21.63 also speaks to his elite speed, with a wind-legal best of 21.79. These accomplishments make it clear that Clark has the raw athleticism to excel at both wide receiver and track.
On the football field, Clark has been just as impressive. During his junior season at Rock Hill High School, he caught 46 passes for 800 yards and 9 touchdowns, helping the team reach the first round of the playoffs. He also contributed on defense with some snaps at cornerback. This past season, Clark reached a historic milestone, finishing with 1,009 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns—becoming the first player in Rock Hill High School history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
With Clark officially signing with South Carolina, the Gamecocks add a multi-dimensional athlete who will add speed, size, and versatility to their receiving corps. His combination of on-field performance and track speed makes him a prime candidate to make an immediate impact in Columbia.
As the Gamecocks look to continue building a competitive program, Clark’s signing represents a major step forward for their offense and a promising addition for the future.
