Mario Anderson Commits To South Carolina

Transfer running back Mario Anderson officially announced that he intends to join South Carolina next season.

When it rains, it pours. South Carolina has gained their third commitment of the day, its second from the transfer portal.

Running back Mario Anderson announced that he will join South Carolina next season. Anderson spent three seasons with Newberry College, a Division 2 program located forty-five minutes away from Columbia.

Anderson totaled 3,301 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns during his time with Newberry. He took the lead back duties in 2021 and has not looked back, putting up historic numbers in the process.

  • 2021: 233 rushes, 1,237 yards, 12 touchdowns
  • 2022: 211 rushes, 1,560 yards, 19 touchdowns

South Carolina also landed the pledge of Florida tight end Nick Elksnis, a young and athletic tight end that didn't see the field much with the Gators. Elksnis stands 6-6 and has the athletic ability to become an immediate contributor.

They dipped into the high school ranks for the third commitment of the day. Wide receiver Tyshawn Russell has been prioritized for several months and made things official on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Shane Beamer hinted at some big moves this weekend, and the recruiting efforts have paid off.

