Max Kelley, No. 1 Kicker in the Country, Joins South Carolina's Special Teams!
South Carolina has officially signed five-star kicker Max Kelley, the top-ranked kicker in the country for the 2024 class. Kelley, from Gallatin, Tennessee, brings exceptional leg strength and accuracy to the Gamecocks' special teams unit.
Kelley had an outstanding 2023 season at Gallatin High School, where he averaged 38.1 yards per punt and connected on 9 of 12 field goals with a long of 45 yards. He was also perfect on 33 of 38 extra points. His performance at several prestigious camps further solidified his status as the nation’s top kicker, including a dominant showing at the 2024 National Scholarship Camp and the 2023 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp.
At the 2024 National Scholarship Camp, Kelley scored 28/36 on field goals and posted impressive kickoff and punting scores. His kickoff leg strength was evident as he earned high marks in that category. He also displayed a powerful punt, reaching 51 yards with 4.5 seconds of hang time. Kelley’s dedication and consistency at the camp highlight his readiness to perform at the next level.
Kelley’s father, Jay Kelley, was a former placekicker at Liberty and earned All-American honors in 2001. Max’s pedigree, combined with his proven abilities, makes him a major asset for South Carolina’s special teams unit.
