Meet Brian Rowe: South Carolina Gamecocks’ Versatile New WR Star
Get to know South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver Brian Rowe.
Brian Rowe, a standout wide receiver from Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, North Carolina, committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 9, 2024.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, Rowe is known for his versatility and impressive athleticism. In the 2023 season, he recorded 50 receptions for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns. His commitment came after considering offers from several other programs, including Pittsburgh, with South Carolina as his only SEC offer at the time.
Rowe’s high school performance earned him a four-star rating from On3 and a three-star rating from the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the 11th best recruit in North Carolina for the Class of 2025 and the No. 64 wide receiver nationally. His commitment was further solidified during his visit to South Carolina, where he took part in a Gamecocks’ practice session and felt a strong connection with the program.
If Rowe continues his development and transitions smoothly to the college level, he is expected to bring depth and talent to the Gamecocks’ receiving corps, enhancing their offensive options and contributing to their future success. South Carolina fans hope that Rowe’s addition will help the team build a competitive edge in the SEC.
