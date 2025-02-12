NFL star Tyreek Hill endorses Gamecocks commit Eli Ellis for back-to-back OTE MVP titles.
NFL star Tyreek Hill has thrown his weight behind Gamecocks commit Eli Ellis, endorsing him as a prime candidate to win back-to-back OTE MVP awards. In a recent social media video, Hill praised Ellis’s play ans says everytime he gets on Tik-tok he sees him making plays and nobody else
For those unfamiliar with Overtime Elite (OTE), it’s a professional league designed for high school players. OTE gives these young athletes the unique opportunity to play at an elite level—while still preserving their college eligibility or even making a direct leap to the pros. The league has already produced lottery picks and boasts some of the best talents in American basketball.
Ellis, a high four-star recruit and last season’s MVP, has been a standout in OTE, averaging explosive performances, including two 50-point games that have consistently silenced doubters. His journey is a testament to perseverance and skill, joined by his brother Isaac Ellis, who is up for Defensive Player of the Year. Isaac recently received an offer from the Gamecocks to join the class of 2026. Additionally, fellow 2026 4-star shooting guard Kohl Rosario, a teammate in OTE, is already garnering offers from top programs. 2025 4-star Gamecocks commit Hayden Assemian, a forward, is also on the team. The future of Gamecock basketball is in the hands of the OTE league.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!