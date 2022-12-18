Nick Gargiulo Commits To South Carolina

It's safe to say that head coach Shane Beamer and this coaching staff have had a great day today, as they have landed three commitments in transfer tight end Nick Elksnis, 2023 wide receiver Tyshawn Russell, and transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr.

One other area that the Gamecocks have been desperately trying to hit has been the offensive line, as they're about to lose multiple veteran starters and potentially backups from the 2022 squad.

This need became even more paramount when Oluwatosin Babalade and Isaiah Jatta de-committed from South Carolina early last week.

The Gamecocks are now getting some help from Yale transfer offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, who announced his commitment on Sunday evening. Gargiulo was named a captain for the Bulldogs in 2022, considered one of the highest honors in Yale's football program, given their history.

He will bring a hulking frame, and 14 career starts at the left tackle position and ten starts at center. The Gamecocks had a rotation at left tackle this season between Jaylen Nichols and Jakai Moore.

Given his experience, smarts, and leadership qualities, Gargiulo should find a role in 2023 with the Gamecocks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.