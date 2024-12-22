No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina’s Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Joshua Dobson, the No. 2 cornerback and No. 28 overall player in the class of 2027, was on campus yesterday to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks during bowl practice. The Fort Mill, SC native from Catawba Ridge High School announced his visit on social media, signaling the continued strong connection between the in-state star and the Gamecocks.
South Carolina has made Dobson a top priority in his recruitment, and his latest visit shows the program is laying the groundwork for a potential commitment in the future. While he’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon, the Gamecocks are clearly positioning themselves well by keeping Dobson closely tied to the program.
Dobson, who holds over 13 offers from top programs such as Tennessee, Florida State, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, and Texas A&M, has been one of the most coveted players in the 2027 class. His impressive stats from this past season — 48 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, three interceptions (six career), 450 kick return yards, and a touchdown — highlight his versatility and playmaking ability on both defense and special teams.
The visit underscores the Gamecocks’ commitment to strengthening their relationship with the elite cornerback, who has the potential to be a cornerstone player for their defense. Keeping one of South Carolina’s own top talents close to home would be a significant win for Shane Beamer and his staff, and Dobson’s continued visits only help solidify their standing in his recruitment.
While it’s still early in the process, Dobson’s ties to the Gamecocks and his repeated visits are promising signs for South Carolina fans hoping to see him in garnet and black in the future.
