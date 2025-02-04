No. 2 CB Khary Adams Sets South Carolina Official Visit, Gamecocks Push for Elite 2026 Secondary
South Carolina continues to make waves in the defensive back recruiting scene, securing an official visit from one of the nation’s top corners. Four-star Khary Adams, the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2026, has locked in his visit to Columbia for May 30-June 1 as the Gamecocks look to strengthen their push for elite secondary talent.
Standing 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Adams is widely regarded as one of the best players in his class, boasting an impressive national ranking of No. 38, No. 2 at his position, and No. 4 in Maryland. His offer list includes 33 programs, with heavy hitters like LSU, Penn State, Oregon, and Tennessee in pursuit.
Two-Way Talent with Playmaking Ability
Adams has made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. As a junior, he showcased his versatility with standout production:
- 606 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on offense
- 67 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions on defense
His size, athleticism, and ball skills make him an elite defensive back prospect, and South Carolina hopes to add him to an already impressive group.
Building an Elite Defensive Back Class
The Gamecocks aren’t just targeting Adams—they’re working to pair him with some of the nation’s best defensive backs. South Carolina is also pushing for four-star CB Samari Matthews, who has set his official visit for June 20-22, and they already hold a commitment from four-star DB J’Zavien Currence, a top-100 player who shined at both the Navy All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.
Bringing in Adams and Matthews alongside Currence would give the Gamecocks one of the most stacked defensive back classes in the country. With Adams’ visit set and momentum building, South Carolina is making a strong case to be the destination for elite secondary talent in 2026.
