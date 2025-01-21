Oceanside Collegiate's 2027 QB Aiden Manavian Named 2024 Sports Illustrated South Carolina Player of the Year
South Carolina's high school football scene continues to shine, and 2027 quarterback Aiden Manavian is making waves as one of the state’s brightest young talents. Representing Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the rising junior has been named the 2024 Sports Illustrated South Carolina Player of the Year, an accolade that solidifies his place among the Palmetto State’s football elite.
About the Award
The Sports Illustrated South Carolina Player of the Year is an established honor recognizing the top high school football player in the state each year. Sports Illustrated's high school sports writers create a list of nominees based on stellar performances throughout the season, with the final decision determined by public voting. This year, Mike Duprez, who covers South Carolina and North Carolina, released a list of impressive nominees, including some of the state’s top senior players:
- Cutter Woods (QB, Westside) – South Carolina commit
- A.J. Brand Jr. (QB, Irmo) – Virginia Tech commit and South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year
- Ethan Offing (QB, Dutch Fork) – Clemson baseball commit
- Jamarcus Smith (WR, Gaffney) – James Madison commit
- Aakil Brown (LB, South Pointe) – Uncommitted with multiple offers
- Caden Ramsey (WR, Cross) – 2026 prospect with offers from Virginia Tech, South Florida, and Coastal Carolina
- Marquise Henderson (RB, Belton-Honea Path) – Clemson commit
- Donovan Murph (WR, Irmo) – South Carolina commit
- Elgin Sessions (DB, Dutch Fork) – Georgia Tech commit
- Will Wilson (QB, Richland Northeast) – NC State commit
- Shedrick Sarratt Jr. (OT, Gaffney) – South Carolina commit
Manavian’s performance earned him an overwhelming 65% of the 14,000+ votes, a testament to his rising star power and on-field excellence.
A Standout Sophomore Season
Manavian, listed at 5’11” and 185 pounds, led Oceanside Collegiate to an 11-3 record and a South Carolina 3A state championship during his sophomore campaign. His stats tell the story of an exceptional young quarterback:
- 3,507 passing yards
- 42 touchdowns to 6 interceptions
- 69% completion rate (234-for-336)
- 211 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns
In addition to the Sports Illustrated honor, Manavian also received Region Player of the Year and OCA Offensive Player of the Year accolades.
Recruitment: Early Interest and Future Potential
Manavian has already earned offers from Georgia Southern, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Miami (OH). While the in-state programs, South Carolina and Clemson, have not yet extended offers, there is plenty of time for interest to grow. If Manavian continues to develop and maintain this level of play, he could become a priority target for both programs.
As he enters the pivotal junior year of his high school career, summer camps will be a key opportunity for Manavian to showcase his talent to Power Five schools and boost his recruiting stock.
How Does Manavian Compare?
Manavian’s sophomore season holds up remarkably well against some of the top senior quarterbacks in the state, including South Carolina signee Cutter Woods and Virginia Tech signee A.J. Brand Jr.
- Cutter Woods (Westside) – South Carolina commit3,469 passing yards, 43 TDs, 3 INTs (66%)273 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
- A.J. Brand Jr. (Irmo) – Virginia Tech commit2,047 passing yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs (73%)1,397 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs
Though Brand’s dual-threat capabilities are unmatched, Manavian’s production as a sophomore passer compares favorably to the senior seasons of both Woods and Brand, showcasing his potential as an elite pocket passer with room to grow.
A Name to Watch in the Palmetto State
Manavian’s accomplishments have already put him on the map, and his performance so far suggests he could become a future target for South Carolina or Clemson. While it’s still early in the recruiting process for the 2027 class, Manavian’s skills and leadership make him one of the state’s most promising prospects.
Winning the 2024 Sports Illustrated South Carolina Player of the Year is a significant milestone in his young career, and as he continues to shine on the field, the future looks bright for this Charleston standout.
